Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EL, SI, HZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total of 6,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 613,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 3,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) options are showing a volume of 1,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 199,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 423,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EL options, SI options, or HZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

