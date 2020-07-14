Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIGI, OKTA, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIGI), where a total volume of 3,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 348,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of EIGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of EIGI. Below is a chart showing EIGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 12,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 9,647 contracts, representing approximately 964,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EIGI options, OKTA options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

