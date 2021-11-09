Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EGHT, WIX, MTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT), where a total of 7,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.9% of EGHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 840,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 5,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,500 underlying shares of EGHT. Below is a chart showing EGHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) options are showing a volume of 4,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 562,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 1,813 contracts, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EGHT options, WIX options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

