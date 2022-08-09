Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EBIX, WRBY, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total volume of 3,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 313,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.9% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Warby Parker Inc Class A (Symbol: WRBY) saw options trading volume of 13,404 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.2% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 487,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 24,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

