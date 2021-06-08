Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EBIX, HOG, SAGE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX), where a total volume of 2,926 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 292,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.1% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 15,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 7,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,200 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 3,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 341,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EBIX options, HOG options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

