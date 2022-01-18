Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EA, PYPL, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total volume of 18,623 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.8% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 84,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 9,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 915,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
