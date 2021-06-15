Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EA, CNC, STZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 17,907 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.2% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) options are showing a volume of 27,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,500 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 535,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 02, 2021, with 1,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, CNC options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

