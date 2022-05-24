Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DVN, RH, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 52,672 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 29,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,239 contracts, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 95,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 8,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, RH options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.