Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, PYPL, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total volume of 11,008 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,500 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 138,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 14,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 22,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.9% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, PYPL options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

