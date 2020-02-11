Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, ISRG, VZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 4,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 490,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.4% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 3,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 337,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 55,311 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 3,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,900 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

