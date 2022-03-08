Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DSP, AZO, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viant Technology Inc (Symbol: DSP), where a total of 397 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of DSP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 92,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,200 underlying shares of DSP. Below is a chart showing DSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 862 contracts, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1990 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 71 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1990 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 16,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

