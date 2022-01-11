Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DPZ, AZO, XOM

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 399,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 88 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 142,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 49 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 111,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 10,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

