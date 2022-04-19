Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOW, PARA, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total volume of 21,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 39,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1680 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 55 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1680 strike highlighted in orange:
