Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, LYFT, ZGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 25,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 29,749 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zogenix Inc (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 4,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, LYFT options, or ZGNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

