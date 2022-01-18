Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, LYFT, ZGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 25,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 29,749 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zogenix Inc (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 4,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 427,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, LYFT options, or ZGNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.