Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, LC, BIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 12,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 17,177 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,500 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) saw options trading volume of 4,416 contracts, representing approximately 441,600 underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,900 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

