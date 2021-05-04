Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, CZR, SABR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 26,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 31,664 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 120.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,000 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) options are showing a volume of 65,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 10,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

DOCU CZR SABR

    Most Popular