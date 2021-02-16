Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, BA, ACTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 50,072 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 198.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 162,518 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 144.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 24,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acacia Research Corp (Symbol: ACTG) saw options trading volume of 24,930 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 141.1% of ACTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,400 underlying shares of ACTG. Below is a chart showing ACTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, BA options, or ACTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

