Markets
DOCU

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DOCU, BA, ACTG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 50,072 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 198.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 162,518 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 144.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 24,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Acacia Research Corp (Symbol: ACTG) saw options trading volume of 24,930 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 141.1% of ACTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,400 underlying shares of ACTG. Below is a chart showing ACTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, BA options, or ACTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOCU BA ACTG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest