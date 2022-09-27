Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKS, NKLA, THO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 6,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 651,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 68,854 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 30,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 797,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, NKLA options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

