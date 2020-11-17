Markets
DKS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKS, KOD, OLLI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 9,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 930,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) saw options trading volume of 1,790 contracts, representing approximately 179,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) saw options trading volume of 3,222 contracts, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, KOD options, or OLLI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKS KOD OLLI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular