Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKS, KOD, OLLI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 9,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 930,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) saw options trading volume of 1,790 contracts, representing approximately 179,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) saw options trading volume of 3,222 contracts, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, KOD options, or OLLI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

