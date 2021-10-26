Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DISH, DDD, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 14,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,400 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) options are showing a volume of 13,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 2,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,300 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 16,155 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, DDD options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.