Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, ATVI, LEN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 51,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 3,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 31,472 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 14,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,400 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, ATVI options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

