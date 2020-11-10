Markets
DIS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, ATVI, LEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 51,789 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 3,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 31,472 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 2,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) options are showing a volume of 14,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,400 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, ATVI options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS ATVI LEN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular