Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, ACIW, DT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 163,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 28,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

ACI Worldwide Inc (Symbol: ACIW) options are showing a volume of 11,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.5% of ACIW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,900 underlying shares of ACIW. Below is a chart showing ACIW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 26,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.6% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,500 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

