Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DIN, KNSL, TRTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN), where a total volume of 2,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 224,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) saw options trading volume of 849 contracts, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of KNSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of KNSL. Below is a chart showing KNSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) saw options trading volume of 2,400 contracts, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
