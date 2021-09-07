Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DELL, LOVE, PM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 9,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 970,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) saw options trading volume of 1,607 contracts, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 13,939 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, LOVE options, or PM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

