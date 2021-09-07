Markets
DELL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DELL, LOVE, PM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 9,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 970,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) saw options trading volume of 1,607 contracts, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) saw options trading volume of 13,939 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, LOVE options, or PM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DELL LOVE PM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular