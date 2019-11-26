Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DELL, CASY, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 13,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) options are showing a volume of 2,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) options are showing a volume of 38,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 10,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

