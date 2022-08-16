Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DE, IBM, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 7,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 789,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 35,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 20,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

