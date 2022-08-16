Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DE, IBM, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 7,890 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 789,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 35,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 20,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, IBM options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.