Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DDS, MHO, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), where a total volume of 1,465 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 146,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.3% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO) options are showing a volume of 2,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of MHO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of MHO. Below is a chart showing MHO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 29,533 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 2,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDS options, MHO options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

