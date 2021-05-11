Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DDD, ZM, RAPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 69,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 209.8% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 7,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,100 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 54,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 196.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And RAPT Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RAPT) saw options trading volume of 1,699 contracts, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares or approximately 159.6% of RAPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,900 underlying shares of RAPT. Below is a chart showing RAPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

