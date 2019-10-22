Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DCPH, SSYS, XPO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH), where a total volume of 3,235 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 323,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.9% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Stratasys, Ltd. (Symbol: SSYS) saw options trading volume of 3,869 contracts, representing approximately 386,900 underlying shares or approximately 90.5% of SSYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SSYS. Below is a chart showing SSYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) saw options trading volume of 6,278 contracts, representing approximately 627,800 underlying shares or approximately 86.4% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,200 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DCPH options, SSYS options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

