Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DBX, SKX, FOCS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX), where a total of 39,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.4% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 12,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 11,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,700 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

And Focus Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: FOCS) options are showing a volume of 2,403 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of FOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of FOCS. Below is a chart showing FOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DBX options, SKX options, or FOCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.