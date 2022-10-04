Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, WFC, FSR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 23,207 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 4,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 73,056 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 2,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 27,488 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 10,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DASH options, WFC options, or FSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.