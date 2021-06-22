Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, RCL, GRPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 41,916 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 5,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 15,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN) options are showing a volume of 2,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

