Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, MU, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 61,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,100 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 127,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 27,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 14,688 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

