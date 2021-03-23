Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, BANC, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 66,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) options are showing a volume of 1,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 12,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

