Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, OPRX, VCRA

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 22,473 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 3,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 2,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,800 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vocera Communications, Inc. (Symbol: VCRA) saw options trading volume of 2,762 contracts, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of VCRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of VCRA. Below is a chart showing VCRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

