Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CZR, OPRX, VCRA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 22,473 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.2% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 3,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 2,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,800 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vocera Communications, Inc. (Symbol: VCRA) saw options trading volume of 2,762 contracts, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of VCRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,900 underlying shares of VCRA. Below is a chart showing VCRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

