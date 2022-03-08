Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CYRX, ETSY, GEVO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX), where a total volume of 2,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 283,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 20,950 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gevo Inc (Symbol: GEVO) saw options trading volume of 36,420 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of GEVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 18,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GEVO. Below is a chart showing GEVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

