Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CXO, CME, CVLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO), where a total volume of 7,815 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 781,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

CME Group (Symbol: CME) saw options trading volume of 7,876 contracts, representing approximately 787,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) saw options trading volume of 1,591 contracts, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CVLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of CVLT. Below is a chart showing CVLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

