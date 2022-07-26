Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CWH, LULU, KTB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 7,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 704,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.9% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 839,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 7,865 contracts, representing approximately 786,500 underlying shares or approximately 77% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) saw options trading volume of 2,699 contracts, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of KTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of KTB. Below is a chart showing KTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
