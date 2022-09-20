Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CWH, HAS, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 3,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 395,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 685,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 5,201 contracts, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,900 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,777 contracts, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CWH options, HAS options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.