Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CWH, HAS, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 3,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 395,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 685,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 5,201 contracts, representing approximately 520,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,900 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 3,777 contracts, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, HAS options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

