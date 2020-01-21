Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, KHC, INSG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 29,767 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 25,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,100 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Inseego Corp (Symbol: INSG) saw options trading volume of 10,179 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of INSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,800 underlying shares of INSG. Below is a chart showing INSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, KHC options, or INSG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

