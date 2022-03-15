Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, CBOE, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 135,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 16,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,355 contracts, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 75,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 8,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

