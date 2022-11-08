Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, INTC, STOK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 41,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 270,983 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 36,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stoke Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: STOK) options are showing a volume of 1,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 139,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of STOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,900 underlying shares of STOK. Below is a chart showing STOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

