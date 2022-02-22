Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVI, EBIX, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI), where a total volume of 3,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 303,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,900 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) saw options trading volume of 1,542 contracts, representing approximately 154,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 115,202 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,100 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
