Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSTM, IRBT, AOSL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 7,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 753,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,800 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 2,705 contracts, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL) saw options trading volume of 3,585 contracts, representing approximately 358,500 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
