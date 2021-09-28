Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSTM, BGS, LNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 6,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 655,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.6% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 914,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 5,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 4,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 11,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

