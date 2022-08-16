Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, BURL, RETA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 93,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 9,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,600 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 5,360 contracts, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 3,661 contracts, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, BURL options, or RETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.