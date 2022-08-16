Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, BURL, RETA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 93,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 9,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 965,600 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 5,360 contracts, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 984,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 3,661 contracts, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,300 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, BURL options, or RETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

