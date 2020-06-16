Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, AXDX, LVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 97,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 13,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: AXDX) options are showing a volume of 1,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 188,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of AXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of AXDX. Below is a chart showing AXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Livongo Health Inc (Symbol: LVGO) saw options trading volume of 14,426 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of LVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares of LVGO. Below is a chart showing LVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular