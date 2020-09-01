Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, ABBV, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total of 150,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 23,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 31,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,000 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 16,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, ABBV options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular