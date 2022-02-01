Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRUS, GES, AOUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total volume of 4,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 413,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.7% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) saw options trading volume of 8,013 contracts, representing approximately 801,300 underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Outdoor Brands Inc (Symbol: AOUT) saw options trading volume of 1,279 contracts, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of AOUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AOUT. Below is a chart showing AOUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
