Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRSR, DE, SWAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 30,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.7% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 7,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,500 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 24,189 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 155.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) options are showing a volume of 4,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.8% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, DE options, or SWAV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.